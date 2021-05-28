Kremlin says has no information on U.S. cyber attack, directs questions to Microsoft
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday it had no information regarding a cyberattack flagged by Microsoft Corp and that the U.S. company needed to answer further questions, including how the attack was linked to Russia.
The Nobelium group, which originates from Russia and was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft said on Thursday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft Corp
- Microsoft
- Russia
- Kremlin
- U.S.
- SolarWinds
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China interested in cooperation with Russia on Arctic Station Project
Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions including India
Russia records first cases of Indian COVID variant - Kommersant
Russia reports 8,380 new coronavirus cases, 392 deaths
Ukraine prosecutors seek $11 million bail for pro-Russian lawmaker