DRDO develops near isothermal forging technology for manufacturing aeroengines' parts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:56 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the near isothermal forging technology used in manufacturing parts for aeroengines, the defence ministry said on Friday.

This technology is used to produce all the five stages of high press compressor (HPC) discs out of titanium alloy using an isothermal forge press weighing 2,000 tonnes, it mentioned.

In any aeroengine, the HPC discs have to be replaced after a specified number of operations or in case of damage, it added.

''With this development, India has joined the league of limited global engine developers to have the manufacturing capabilities of such critical aero engine components,'' the ministry's statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

