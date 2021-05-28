Left Menu

Google, FB, WhatsApp share details with IT Min; Twitter still not following new digital norms: Govt sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:14 IST
Google, FB, WhatsApp share details with IT Min; Twitter still not following new digital norms: Govt sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared details with the IT ministry as per requirements under the digital rules but Twitter is still not following the new norms, government sources said on Friday.

The sources said Twitter has not sent details of Chief Compliance Officer to the ministry and only shared details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer.

This has been done when the rules require such designated officers of the significant social media platforms to be the employees of the company and resident in India, they pointed out.

According to the sources, most of the large social media platforms have shared details of Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person, Grievance Officer with the IT Ministry as required under the new rules.

The sources said that significant social media intermediaries, including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn, have shared details with the ministry as per the requirements of the new rules.

Twitter is still not following the rules, the sources said.

After a strong response from the government on Thursday, Twitter sent a communication sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer.

On Thursday, the row over Twitter's handling of certain messages escalated into an all-out war of words with the government saying the messaging platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy.

It started with Twitter calling the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of ''intimidation'' -- a statement which met with vociferous protests from both the government and the Delhi Police. While the government called it ''totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India'', Delhi Police said the statement was ''mendacious'' and designed to impede a lawful inquiry.

Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and resident Grievance Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydeny and more

Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021