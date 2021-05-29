Hyundai Motor India Upholds Commitment of Social Values to Serve Humanity for a Healthy Life

Releases film on 'SparshSanjeevani' that chronicles the journey of Hyundai's Mobile Medical Van moving through India's hinterlands - healing people • Augments Accessibility of Healthcare Services for Communities in Rural India • URL of the film: https://youtu.be/LcTXNn_VwIY Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today released a film on its social outreach initiative 'SparshSanjeevani'. The film captures moments of Hyundai's Mobile Medical Van as it travels through rural India to augment the accessibility of healthcare services for people in these regions.

Commenting on the film, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "At Hyundai, we believe in driving meaningful change for society through every initiative. Our efforts draw inspiration from our vision of Progress for Humanity, as we continue in our pursuit of bringing smiles, wellbeing, and prosperity to people across India. The film on 'SparshSanjeevani' has suitably chronicled the journey of driving greater accessibility to quality medical support and healthcare services. We have received a very moving response to 'SparshSanjeevani', Mobile Chikitsa, and hope to continue these efforts as we try to bring greater health and wellbeing to people of rural India." About the film Despite an extremely challenging environment, the entire film is shot in the Laxmangarh block of Alwar District, Rajasthan. All characters are residents of the village and were happy to be part of this film. The organic tonality of the film has created a closer connection with audiences. In the film, a lifesaving Indian Medicinal Plant is popularly known as 'Sanjeevani' plays the role of a protagonist and storyteller. Talking about its legacy of saving lives, the film goes on to chronicle its journey as a Mobile Medical Unit (SparshSanjeevani) that reaches out to the hinterlands and relentlessly serves people and communities at large.

About - Sparsh Sanjeevani Under the project - 'Sparsh Sanjeevani', Mobile Chikitsa has been firming the accessibility of healthcare services in the most vulnerable communities of rural India and advancing the country's pursuit of health and wellness for all. The medical unit of 'Mobile Chikitsa' is managed by HMIF and its partner NGO 'Wockhardt' to cater to 2 villages per day, targeting 25,000 people, with an initial goal of reaching 16 villages. HMIF flagged off its first Mobile Medical Unit - 'Mobile Chikitsa' to Laxmangarh block of Alwar District, Rajasthan in January 2021 to support the people in the district and ensure a healthy life. Mobile Chikitsa' is aimed at catering to a community of up to 25,000 people and if need be can service up to 3 additional communities. A qualified MBBS doctor on board is providing free consultation and medicines through the attached pharmacy. The Mobile Chikitsa unit is equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests covering blood sugar, BP, Malaria, Dengue, etc. In addition, awareness programs about different diseases and their prevention are also conducted.

The Mobile Chikitsa unit is currently covering 2 villages per day through a fixed roster and service around 100 patients. Patients will be provided with a health card to record their case history and individuals diagnosed with serious ailments will be referred to the nearest government or private hospital. 'Mobile Chikitsa' – has been designed on similar lines and will service areas where there are no healthcare facilities. The van will cover the villages of Lili, Raipur Jat, Jawli, Toda, Hasanpur, Mundjori, Tilakpur, Ucchar, Narnol, Gor Pahari, Deewli, Manjpta, Semla, Berla Bass, Kajota, and Kanwara.

