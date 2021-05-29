Left Menu

Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS mode, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:47 IST
Bugatti smartwatch models. Image Credit: Bugatti

Bugatti, together with VIITA, has developed three new smartwatch models that are named after some of the luxury French marque's most iconic hyper sports cars -

  • Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport
  • Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire
  • Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo

Design and display

The bezels for all three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic which can be replaced within one minute. Buyers will also have the option to affix a tailored Bugatti rubber wrist strap for maximum comfort or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.

Image Credit: Bugatti

It boasts a circular LED touchscreen with 390x390 pixels resolution with over 10 watch face designs to choose from. The Bugatti smartwatches are water resistance up to 100 meters.

Health monitoring

The Bugatti smartwatch models come with 90 sports modes including rowing, skiing, nordic-walking, inline skating and mountain climbing, to name a few. The watches pack a host of health tracking features. These include:

  • Step and calorie counter
  • Regeneration
  • Stress measurement
  • Biological age
  • Water loss
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Heart Rate Variability
  • Cardiovascular recovery
  • Sleep tracking
  • VO2 Max

The GPS sensor automatically logs lap times and acceleration values when taken to the racetrack. You can track all your health and movement data in the Bugatti app.

Image credit: Bugatti

Battery life

The Bugatti smartwatches pack a 445mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It takes about 75 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatches are compatible with devices running on iOS 13.0 and Android 7.0 or above OS versions.

