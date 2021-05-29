Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS mode, SpO2, 14 days battery life
Each of the new Bugatti smartwatch models features 90 different sports, blood oxygen level monitoring, a sensor to measure heart rate and a GPS tracking mode, among others. Priced at EUR899, all three smartwatches are available for purchase on Kickstarter for a limited amount of time and the company is offering a 5-year international warranty on each of the watches.
Bugatti, together with VIITA, has developed three new smartwatch models that are named after some of the luxury French marque's most iconic hyper sports cars -
- Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport
- Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire
- Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo
Design and display
The bezels for all three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic which can be replaced within one minute. Buyers will also have the option to affix a tailored Bugatti rubber wrist strap for maximum comfort or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.
Image Credit: Bugatti
It boasts a circular LED touchscreen with 390x390 pixels resolution with over 10 watch face designs to choose from. The Bugatti smartwatches are water resistance up to 100 meters.
Health monitoring
The Bugatti smartwatch models come with 90 sports modes including rowing, skiing, nordic-walking, inline skating and mountain climbing, to name a few. The watches pack a host of health tracking features. These include:
- Step and calorie counter
- Regeneration
- Stress measurement
- Biological age
- Water loss
- Heart rate monitoring
- Heart Rate Variability
- Cardiovascular recovery
- Sleep tracking
- VO2 Max
The GPS sensor automatically logs lap times and acceleration values when taken to the racetrack. You can track all your health and movement data in the Bugatti app.
Image credit: Bugatti
Battery life
The Bugatti smartwatches pack a 445mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It takes about 75 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.
The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatches are compatible with devices running on iOS 13.0 and Android 7.0 or above OS versions.