Homegrown HiHi Dating App Gets First 400k Downloads in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Meotida Private Limited, the makers of the HiHi dating app announced the first 400k downloads since the app was released in Aug 2020. The app has won the hearts of the audiences in a short time. HiHi is an app that is designed for young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships from their smartphones. They provide a platform where youngsters can find like-minded people with whom they can spend their life.

With the increasing use of HiHi among youngsters in metropolitan cities, the app has expanded to T2 and T3 cities. HiHi aims to attract youths in smaller B-towns and become widespread, making it different from other apps in the market. HiHi noticed a trend where the women users have begun to spend more time applying and doing more actions, which is a very great indicator for the dating product. The app has worked great in the Android version next HiHi aims to launch on the iOS store.

“There is an increase in returning users and in-app purchases. Previously the app came up with three new features which were liked by the users. The two new features planned are audio and video calling. Through these features, one person can audio and video call with their matches and know more about the person, taking the relationship to the next step. This new feature also gives you the option to plan virtual dates with your matches. This will also make the interaction and bonding more interesting. In this pandemic situation, people are preferring to take the dating process slow, know the personalities of their matches and check how compatible they are with them,’’ says the HiHi executive.

Speaking about the success of HiHi, Mr. Jitesh Bisht, CEO, HiHi (Meotida Pvt Ltd.) said, “We have worked hard to put up an amazing new-age dating product for India. We were worried about the launch timing when the pandemic started last year. Thanks to our amazing team, we quickly iterated our marketing plan and grabbed all opportunities for a successful launch. I’m extremely happy with the results. In a short span, we have grown into a thriving community of 400k users. Our journey has just started. We are working on many new features along with the launch of the HiHi iOS app.” For the last few months, the HiHi team fixed more than 10 critical bugs and optimized the matching algorithms, increasing matching to 40 percent. The effectiveness increased by working on better matchmaking. There was a change in the user selection strategy with a 7-step funnel approach, steps include collecting data on every step and helping the algorithm to match profiles as well. The parameters include religion or preferences that the user can specify. It helped them increase engagement by almost 50 percent. The company has big plans for the future and will prepare the new versions of the app soon to allow getting a great fresh experience with social dating.

About HiHi Founded by Meotida Private Limited, HiHi commenced operations in India in 2019 and has successfully created a user-friendly and clutter-free platform for its users. The app is a vibrant community of young and dynamic individuals seeking friendship and meaningful relationships through a digital medium. HiHi wishes to build a welcoming community of diverse people where every person online can find like-minded friends and enjoy fascinating and safe communication.

Website: https://www.gethihi.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hihiappnew Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hihi_app Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gathihi PWR PWR

