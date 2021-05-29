Apple delaying its podcasts subscriptions till June

Left Menu

American multinational technology company Apple in an email to creators, recently announced that it will be delaying the launch of its upcoming Podcasts subscriptions until June. The service was previously set to launch this month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:22 IST
According to The Verge, Apple's Podcasts subscriptions will allow people to subscribe to participating podcasts to get extra perks like ad-free listening or early access to episodes.

Earlier in April, Apple had said that the subscription would launch in 170 countries and that its initial partners include Pushkin Industries and NPR. Announcing the delay in its email, the company wrote, "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter."

This delayed launch comes as some creators using Apple Podcasts have recently run into some issues, such as being unable to log in to Apple's Podcast Connect portal or seeing a delay in the availability of new episodes. In its email sent on Friday, Apple said it has fixed the "disruptions" that presented problems. (ANI)

