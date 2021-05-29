WhatsApp backtracks, won't limit functionality for users if they don't accept new privacy policy

Left Menu

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsAap has reversed its decision to limit functionality for users who have not accepted its new privacy policy.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsAap has reversed its decision to limit functionality for users who have not accepted its new privacy policy. Earlier this month, WhatsApp said that users would lose functionality over time if they didn't accept its new privacy policy by May 15. But now in a reversal, Facebook said that plan has changed, and users who don't accept the updated policy actually won't see limited functionality, reported The Verge.

"Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. WhatsApp also told the outlet that this is the plan moving forward indefinitely.

The rollout of the policy has been a confusing mess and raised concerns that WhatsApp would begin sharing more of users' personal data with Facebook. Some WhatsApp user data, such as users' phone numbers, is already shared with Facebook, a policy that went into place in 2016. WhatsApp has stressed this is not the case, though -- the policy update is regarding messages sent to businesses via WhatsApp, which may be stored on Facebook's servers.

The majority of users who have seen the new policy have accepted, the company said in a support article. This article also noted that you'll get reminded about the new policy if you haven't accepted it, and that's still the case now, WhatsApp said in its statement. "We will continue to remind users from time to time and let them accept the update, including when they choose to use relevant optional features like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook," WhatsApp said.

It further said, "We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business." WhatsApp has even clearly mentioned that it won't delete your account if you don't accept the new update. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

