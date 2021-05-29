China successfully launches key cargo resupply spacecraft
China on Saturday successfully launched an automated cargo resupply spacecraft to rendezvous with an orbiting module, state media reported, in the second of a series of missions needed to complete the country's first permanent orbiting space station.
The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off via a Long March-7 Y3 rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan, state media reported.
