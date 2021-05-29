Left Menu

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro receiving new software update in India

The OTA is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 and brings along the camera and network improvements to both the Android flagships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units in India are receiving a new software update, with the EU and NA region to soon follow. The OTA is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 and brings along the camera and network improvements to both the Android flagships.

In the camera app, the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes has been improved. The noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera have been optimized as well.

Builds

OnePlus 9

  • IN: 11.2.6.6.LE25DA
  • EU: 11.2.6.6.LE25BA
  • NA: 11.2.6.6.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN: 11.2.6.6.LE15DA
  • EU: 11.2.6.6.LE15BA
  • NA: 11.2.6.6.LE15AA​

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update arriving in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro:

System

  • Improved charging experience
  • Optimized power consumption
  • Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

  • Improved the hidden operation logic of the camera's top bar
  • Optimized the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera
  • Improved the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes
  • Improved the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera

Network

  • Improved network performance

The update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users today and a wider rollout will begin in a few days. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

The latest OnePlus flagships are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Here are the key highlights of both devices:

OnePlus 9 Pro: a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support

OnePlus 9: a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor

