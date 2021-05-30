Left Menu

Bharti Airtel upgrades its network in North East by adding 10 Mhz spectrum in 2300 Mhz band

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:40 IST
Bharti Airtel upgrades its network in North East by adding 10 Mhz spectrum in 2300 Mhz band
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it has upgraded its mobile network in North East by adding a 10 Mhz spectrum in the 2300 Mhz band for offering the ''best experience'' to its customers.

The new addition will enable improved network availability and data speed as more and more people access high-speed data services from their smart devices, the company said in a statement.

''Airtel has deployed an additional 10 Mhz spectrum in the 2300 Mhz band along with advance network software tools across its network in the region to significantly bolster high-speed data capacity,'' it added.

Airtel had acquired the 10 Mhz spectrum for North East during the recent auctions conducted by the Government of India and with this fresh spectrum, the company has the largest spectrum bank of 70 Mhz in the region, the statement claimed.

''With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, the company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G,'' Airtel claimed.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage, it added.

Commenting on the development, Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer (Assam and North East) Sovan Mukherjee said, ''We are aggressively expanding our network in North-East by investing in the new spectrum and network upgrades to provide a world-class experience to our customers.

''With the new deployment in the 2300 Mhz band, we have addressed the surging demand for high-speed data in the region by building network capacity for a future-ready network.'' Following the pandemic, the adoption of work from home and online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge, the company opined.

''Airtel's intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected,'' the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021