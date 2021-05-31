Left Menu

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

The Realme X7 Max 5G has gone official in India and will go on sale starting June 4th via the company's official website and Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 07:38 IST
The Realme X7 Max 5G will be arriving today at 12:30 PM as India's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Image Credit: Realme
The Realme X7 Max 5G will be arriving today at 12:30 PM as India's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked via an online retailer listing.

As per the retailer listing which was spotted by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), the Realme X7 Max 5G will be offered in two memory configurations:

  • 8GB+128GB - Rs 26,999
  • 12GB+256GB - Rs 29,999

Image Credit: Sangeetha Mobiles

The listing reveals that the phone has two colour options - Asteroid Black and Mercury Silver - and the key highlights of the device include:

  • 6.43-inch display
  • Android v11 OS
  • 4500 mAh Battery
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup
  • 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

Specifications

Realme has already confirmed some of the key specifications of the forthcoming Realme X7 Max 5G. The device will come with an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 1000nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, it has Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor based on 6nm process technology. The phone will have a 50W fast-charging capability that is claimed to deliver a 50% charge in just 16 minutes.

As for the cameras, the back of the phone will house a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Update: The Realme X7 Max 5G has gone official in India and will go on sale starting June 4th via the company's official website and Flipkart. In addition to the aforementioned color options, the phone will also be available in a third 'Milky Way' color.

With the Real Upgrade Program, you can grab the new Realme X7 Max 5G at only 70% of the cost. This means the latest X-series flagship will be available at:

  • Rs 18,899 - 8GB+128GB
  • Rs 20,999 - 12GB+256GB

