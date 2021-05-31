BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS ON ILLEGAL DATA BREACH & HANDLING OF SENSITIVE INFORMATION

* SAYS TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SHORTFALLS IDENTIFIED IN THE KPMG REPORT * ACCEPTS FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS & WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS Source text - (https://bit.ly/2RONWqx) Further company coverage:

