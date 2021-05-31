BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 07:50 IST
Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS ON ILLEGAL DATA BREACH & HANDLING OF SENSITIVE INFORMATION
* SAYS TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SHORTFALLS IDENTIFIED IN THE KPMG REPORT * ACCEPTS FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS & WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS Source text - (https://bit.ly/2RONWqx) Further company coverage:
Advertisement
Also Read: Reserve Bank imposes Rs 10 cr penalty on HDFC Bank
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RESERVE BANK
Advertisement