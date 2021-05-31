Computex 2021: Intel unveils new U-series CPUs with Intel Iris Xe graphics

At the Computex 2021 virtual event, Intel today announced two new 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for thin-and-light Windows-based laptops.

Intel said that more than 60 designs based on the new Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 processors are expected by this holiday season, with laptops from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI available this summer.

Advertisement

The new Tiger Lake processors are based on the new SuperFin process and integrate the latest technologies like IntelWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Thunderbolt 4, AV1 media decode, CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface, and hardware-hardened security features.

The Intel i5-1155G7 CPU supports a single-core turbo speed of up to 4.5GHz and an all-cores turbo speed of up to 4.3GHz. On the other hand, the Intel i7-1195G7 CPU has a single-core turbo speed of up to 5GHz and all-cores speed of up to 4.6GHz.

The Intel Iris Xe graphics are claimed to deliver brilliant visuals, with support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos sound, and long playback of Dolby Vision-enabled content with hardware acceleration. The new processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics enable an impressive 1080p gameplay on new and popular titles, with up to a 2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition, in thinner and lighter laptops.

Alongside the CPUs, the new Intel 5G Solution 5000, Intel's first 5G product for PCs, was also unveiled. It is claimed to deliver nearly five times speed increases over Intel Gigabit LTE from anywhere.

Intel collaborated with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek on product definition, development, certification and support of 5G modem solutions and Fibocom to supply 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GL).

According to Intel, OEMs including Acer, ASUS and HP are expected to enable modern connected laptops with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 M.2 based on 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series processors this year while over 30 designs are expected to be launched in 2022.