BRIEF-Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Says Expects To Finalise Appointment Of Independent Firm As Soon As Possible

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:16 IST
  • Malaysia

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd:

* SAYS ENGAGED POTENTIAL INTERNATIONAL INDEPENDENT FIRMS TO ASSESS VERACITY AND ACCURACY OF MATTERS BROUGHT UP BY EXTERNAL AUDITOR KPMG

* SAYS EXPECTS TO FINALISE APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FIRM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

