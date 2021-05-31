BRIEF-Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Says Expects To Finalise Appointment Of Independent Firm As Soon As Possible

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd:

* SAYS ENGAGED POTENTIAL INTERNATIONAL INDEPENDENT FIRMS TO ASSESS VERACITY AND ACCURACY OF MATTERS BROUGHT UP BY EXTERNAL AUDITOR KPMG

* SAYS EXPECTS TO FINALISE APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FIRM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

