BRIEF-Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Says Expects To Finalise Appointment Of Independent Firm As Soon As Possible
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:16 IST
Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd:
* SAYS ENGAGED POTENTIAL INTERNATIONAL INDEPENDENT FIRMS TO ASSESS VERACITY AND ACCURACY OF MATTERS BROUGHT UP BY EXTERNAL AUDITOR KPMG
* SAYS EXPECTS TO FINALISE APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FIRM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
