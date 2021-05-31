Left Menu

India's economic growth picks up to 1.6% y/y in Jan-March qtr - govt

Updated: 31-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:41 IST
India's economic growth picks up to 1.6% y/y in Jan-March qtr - govt
India's economic growth picked up to 1.6% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, official data showed on Monday before a harsh second wave of COVID-19 hit the country last month.

The read-out for the March quarter was faster than the 1.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll and upwardly revised 0.5% growth rate for the previous quarter.

