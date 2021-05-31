Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Left Menu

Realme is the first smartphone company in India which is using Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset which support dual SIM 5G connections at par on both SIM cards, peak data download speed of up to 4.7 gigabit per second on the device etc....launching realme X7 Max 5G is yet another feather in the cap, which is Indias first Mediatek Dimensity 1200 powered 5G smartphone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Smart devices maker Realme on Monday unveiled a new 5G smartphone and two smart TV models, which it will start selling from June 4.

Realme is the first smartphone company in India which is using Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset which support dual SIM 5G connections at par on both SIM cards, peak data download speed of up to 4.7 gigabit per second on the device etc.

''...launching realme X7 Max 5G is yet another feather in the cap, which is India's first Mediatek Dimensity 1200 powered 5G smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Realme X7 Max 5G will provide a far advanced dual 5G experience to our users,'' Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said while launching the device.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come in two variants priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 with 64 megapixel (MP) triple camera and a 16 MP front camera.

The company also unveiled two smart televisions with 43-inch and 50-inch screen size for Rs 27,999 and Rs 39,999 apiece. Both the products will go on sale on Realme website, Flipkart and company's mainline retail channels from June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

