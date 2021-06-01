Left Menu

KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 07:06 IST
KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera - WSJ

Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report https://on.wsj.com/2SLfw89 said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly $4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021