KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera - WSJ

Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report https://on.wsj.com/2SLfw89 said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly $4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)