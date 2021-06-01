Left Menu

M&C Saatchi swipes up annual forecast on new robust campaigns

The company, founded in 1995 by brothers and ad moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi, said its performance was better than expected in the first four months of the year. It also signed a new loan facility for up to 47 million pounds ($66.82 million).

M&C Saatchi on Tuesday forecast annual results ahead of market estimates, as the advertising agency signed new clients ranging from the first digital UK Census campaign to marketing drive for Tinder across Southeast Asia. The company, founded in 1995 by brothers and ad moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi, said its performance was better than expected in the first four months of the year.

It also signed a new loan facility for up to 47 million pounds ($66.82 million). ($1 = 0.7034 pounds)

