Exela Rolls Out its Secure Digital Signature Platform, DrySign, Across the Indian Market

PUNE, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (''Exela'') (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of its proprietary electronic signature platform, DrySign, on the Indian market. Following a successful release in the US and Canada last year, Exela's DrySign is set to mark its entry into India's digital space. Powered by Exela's secure and intuitive digital signature technology, DrySign lets the user sign online documents and facilitates remote document delivery, archival, and administration-no paper required. As an integrated, easy-to-use digital signature solution packed with a host of innovative features and benefits, DrySign allows businesses to sign documents seamlessly from any internet-connected device. Besides helping companies save a lot of time and resources, DrySign makes transactions secure, transparent, and tamper-proof. What's more, DrySign offers some of the most cost-effective plans in the market. With monthly plans available for as less as Rs. 177, DrySign beats the majority of its competitors on price. The pricing plans can be viewed here. ''With digital transformation rapidly progressing in India, DrySign will arm businesses with a powerful tool that can streamline operational bottlenecks and set the roadmap for a paperless future,'' said Sandeep Sapru, Senior Vice President, APAC, Exela Technologies. DrySign holds a certification from eMudhra, one of the leading licensed Certifying Authorities under the Information Technology Act of India issuing digital signature certificates in India since 2008. Apart from being sustainable, it offers robust features such as individual and multi-party signature workflows, powerful audit trails, custom notifications, upgraded security, document archiving, and many more.

''In this era of digital transformation in India, cutting-edge tech like e-signatures is what businesses need to thrive efficiently amidst highly competitive market dynamics,'' added Srini Murali, President, Americas, and APAC, Exela Technologies.

DrySign is designed to integrate seamlessly with other applications through an API. In the current era, with virtually every industry involved in remote work and contactless dealings, DrySign's launch in India will facilitate an effortless online signing experience for SMBs, large enterprises, and startups alike. About Exela Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100.

Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector.

Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 19,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at https://www.exela.digital/DrySign Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drysignbyexela/ Twitter https://twitter.com/drysignbyexela LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/drysign-by-exela/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrySignbyExela Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as ''may'', ''should'', ''would'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''continue'', ''future'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''outlook'' or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading ''Risk Factors'' in the Annual Report. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

