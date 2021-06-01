Left Menu

5G momentum accelerating globally; committed to open markets: Ericsson CEO

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson on Tuesday said 5G adoption is accelerating around the world, and the company remains upbeat about the future given the rapid pace of innovation. The global challenges posed by 2020 notwithstanding, the company is excited about the future, he said, noting that the pace of innovation is higher than ever before.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:06 IST
5G momentum accelerating globally; committed to open markets: Ericsson CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson on Tuesday said 5G adoption is accelerating around the world, and the company remains upbeat about the future given the rapid pace of innovation. The company is firmly committed to open competition and open markets, Borje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson said. He was speaking at the Ericsson UnBoxed 2021 event. The global challenges posed by 2020 notwithstanding, the company is excited about the future, he said, noting that the pace of innovation is higher than ever before. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of mobile networks as a critical piece of infrastructure, Ekholm said. ''We have always been and always will be believer in open markets and open competition,'' he said, adding that the concept of global open standard has made mobile technology affordable due to significant economies of scale. The 5G adoption is accelerating around the world, and 5G subscriptions globally is estimated to exceed half a billion before the end of the year, he said. Consumption of data by 5G subscribers is 2-3 times higher than that of 4G users, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021