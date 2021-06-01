Received ransomware demand, have initiated steps to tackle issue: Nucleus Software

Nucleus Software Exports on Tuesday said it has received a ransomware demand after a breach on its servers, and it has initiated steps to address the issue. The company -- which counts a number of banks and financial institutions among its customers -- also emphasised that since no financial data of any customer is available/stored with the company, there was no leak or loss of client data. ''...on May 30, 2021, a breach on our servers was noted and brought to our notice. A ransomware demand was made to us. ''We have already initiated steps to take care of the issues. Our cybersecurity team and a specialist team of cyber-specialists is already on the job,'' Nucleus said in a regulatory filing. A ransomware attack typically logs users out of their own systems through forced encryption of data and asks them to pay a ransom if they want to access the encrypted data. ''So far as sensitive data is concerned, we'd like to assure our customers that there is no financial data of any customer available/stored with us and therefore, the question of any leakage or loss of client data does not arise,'' Nucleus said. According to Nucleus' website, its customers include three of the top global banks, and three of the top 10 automotive finance companies. Its product installations are spread across more than 50 countries. Some names mentioned on Nucleus' portal include Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Muscat, Centrum, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T Finance and SMC Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)