Coinbase to allow users to use card via Apple, Google wallets
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:16 IST
Coinbase Global Inc launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants.
The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to spend digital currencies, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- U.S.
- Alphabet Inc's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more
Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end
Apple made more than $100 mln in commissions from 'Fortnite' - executive at trial
Apple Music to offer lossless and spatial audio to all its users
Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook