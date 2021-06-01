Coinbase to allow users to use card via Apple, Google wallets

Coinbase Global Inc launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants.

The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to spend digital currencies, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)