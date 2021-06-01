Nokia and Optus deploy Australia's first Interleaved Passive Active Antenna

Nokia, together with Australian operator Optus, has deployed the country's first Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) in Yeerongpilly, Brisbane, to accelerate the deployment of the 5G network across Australia, the Finnish telecom giant said on Tuesday.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Optus to bring our unique IPAA solution into play in the Australian market. Operators can now simply replace an existing antenna with Nokia's IPAA solution to upgrade the site and at the same time, introduce 5G; it couldn't be simpler," said Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia.

The advanced technical solution will help the Aussie operator overcome many deployment challenges - like finding space or long delays in acquiring permission for site upgrades - that can typically hinder the introduction of 5G.

Developed in collaboration with CommScope, Nokia's IPAA solution will enable Optus and other operators to upgrade existing sites to 5G by replacing their existing antennas with a similar-sized unit that supports all legacy technologies as well as 5G massive MIMO active antenna, all in a single compact solution.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director of Networks at Optus, said, "By partnering with global technology leaders like Nokia, we continue to bring the best global innovations to our customers. The introduction of the IPAA into our network infrastructure will help us speed up the deployment of our 5G network by addressing space and structural capacity constraints."