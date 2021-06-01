DELTA Fiber to offer 10 Gb/s broadband in Netherlands with Nokia's support

DELTA Fiber, part of Swedish investment company EQT, has signed a sole supplier agreement with Nokia which will enable the Dutch broadband network operator to offer 10Gb/s broadband. The deal covers both network and customer premise equipment.

Aiming to have 1 million homes and businesses connected to its network by the end of 2021, DELTA's has networks throughout the Netherlands. Nokia is supporting the operator's expansion with XGS.PON network equipment based on the Quillion chipset, which not only provides ultra-fast broadband speeds of up to 10Gb/s but also future-proofs the network for an upgrade to 25Gb/s when required.

"We are proud to be supporting DELTA Fiber's expansion from across our portfolio of both networking and customer equipment. Network speeds are an important competitive advantage and our solution not only meets today's 10Gb/s needs but can be easily upgraded to 25Gb/s when required," said Sandy Motley, President of Nokia Fixed Networks business.

In an official release on Tuesday, Nokia said that all retail subscribers will receive XGS.PON capable receivers with the latest WiFi 6 standard and supporting Nokia's WiFi mesh technology for superior network expansion within the home.

Further, Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller will help DELTA manage the network. The virtualized access platform offers unified access management and integrated network automation across a multi-vendor, multi-technology environment.

The Nokia SDAN technology will be combined with Microsoft Azure cloud-based services and Nokia's developer ecosystem to equip DELTA Fiber with the tools it needs for digital transformation.

Commenting on the deal, John Wittekamp, CTO, DELTA Fiber, said, "DELTA Fiber is growing fast and we are delighted that, with Nokia's field-proven support, we are able to bring our customers the fastest network in the country. Moreover, the network we are building is future-proofed for 25Gb/s as our customers' needs evolve."