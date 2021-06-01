Left Menu

Now, individuals can update vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app

This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get the tab of partially vaccinationvaccinated unverified on the home screen of Aarogya Setu.

Individuals can now voluntarily update their vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government.

The Ministry of IT and Electronics on Tuesday said all Aarogya Setu users will get the option to ''Update the Vaccination Status'' if they have not taken the revised self-assessment in the updated version of the app.

''Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app,'' the Ministry said in a statement. Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

A 'Blue Shield' with double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.

''On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get the tab of 'partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)' on the home screen of Aarogya Setu. ''This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend,'' the statement said. The home screen of Aarogya Setu will read ''You are vaccinated'' after 14 days of the second dose. ''This would make easy checking of vaccination status possible for travel and access to various premises,'' it said. Over 19 crore people in India are using Aarogya Setu app.

