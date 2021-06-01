Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus today announced the release of a new software update for the ROG Phone II carrying model number ZS660KL. The update comes with version number 17.0240.2105.90 and brings along the May 2021 Android security patch and a handful of bug fixes.

According to the official release notes posted on the Asus ZenTalk forums, the OTA fixes the issue causing the ROG Phone II's screen to flicker when opening a specific webpage in Chrome to play videos. The problem of restarting the phone without warning has also been fixed.

Advertisement

Here's the complete update changelog:

Android security patch update to 2021-05

Fixed the issue that the screen update rate of the mobile phone was changed to 120Hz, and the screen would flicker when opening a specific webpage in Chrome to play videos

Fixed an issue where the FPS setting of Brawl stars in the game profile is abnormal

Fixed the problem of restarting the phone without warning

Fixed an issue where Tiktok could not send successfully after downloading the video and sharing it to Line

Fixed the problem where videos downloaded from TikTok would not play from the beginning in the Gallery app.

As always, the update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for everyone to receive the notification. To check the new firmware's availability for your ROG Phone II, head over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

The Asus ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage

The smartphone comes with a 48MP dual-camera system at the back and a 24MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery and supports charging via dual USB-C ports.