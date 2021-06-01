Infosys, Roland-Garros add AI, immersive 3D tech to enhance viewing experience

IT major Infosys and French Tennis Federation on Tuesday unveiled a new set of immersive and intelligent tools that will help bridge the gap between the game and fans watching the game remotely.

Roland-Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing, a statement said.

Advertisement

Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and the tournament organisers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways by using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools, it added. To celebrate the Roland-Garros spirit and heritage, a first-of-its-kind digital art museum will also be launched. At the 3D Art Museum, audiences can interact with legendary official posters and artwork from the past 41 years, and benefit from insightful commentary on each piece as if they were present in person.

"This is our second year impacted by the challenges of the pandemic and social distancing, but partnering with Infosys we have set a gold standard for other sporting organisations navigating a disrupted season and looking to bridge the gap between players, coaches and fans across the world,'' Amelie Oudea-Castera, Chief Executive Officer of French Tennis Federation (FFT), said.

The innovations that have created are leading the way in establishing a long-term immersive and digital standard for sporting tournaments, Oudea-Castera added.

Building on AI-powered match analysis introduced last year in the Roland-Garros Players App for players and coaches, Infosys AI Videos have been enhanced with new cognitive capabilities such as natural language search. Players can analyse their performance by querying the AI tool in English, which will return insights to make better-informed training and match strategy decisions. Infosys AI - in the official Players Portal - has also evolved to analyse positive elements of performance as well as areas to focus on, while generating instant summaries for players, seconds after the match.

The tool enables remote collaboration among the player and coaching community from across the world to enhance communication and analysis, which will ensure better-informed training decisions and performance improvement.

The statement said the actual sights and sounds from the tournament have been integrated with Infosys' data and insights capabilities so that fans can follow the game and analyse it at the same time. The Infosys Match Centre is available in an immersive 3D format with data-driven courtside views, while the Match Centre in the Roland-Garros app delivers a mobile-first data visualisation experience. Through the app, commentary and insights via AI-powered voice assistants will also be made available to audiences through popular smart home devices, including access to match schedules, live radio broadcasts, event podcasts, and a roundup of the day's events.

"As the Official Digital Innovation Partner for Roland-Garros, we have innovated to ensure the digital experiences we create are truly human experiences. This year, we are proud to have leveraged digital technologies in ways that truly immerse remote audiences into the full tournament experience,'' Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

Through AI and 3D technologies, there is now potential to revolutionise the ways in which coaches and players train, and can ensure that fans, players, and coaches remain as close to the game as possible, he added. ''We continue to find breakthroughs as we evolve the role of data, AI and digital in sport, and I look forward to what the future holds," he said.

The Official Roland-Garros app is available to download from the respective app stores for Android and iOS devices, while the AI-powered match reporting tools and journalist insights will be available to accredited media at Roland-Garros 2021. The tournament runs from May 24 2021 to June 13, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)