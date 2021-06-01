New workout modes, AI Outfit watchface added to OnePlus Watch

When the OnePlus Watch debuted in April 2021, the company promised support for more than 110 workout modes. Since all these modes were not available at launch and OnePlus is now rolling out a new update - B.52 - that adds the remaining workout modes to the watch.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Watch B.52 update:

Add multiple workout modes. Now you have more than 110 workout modes;

Add Marathon running function;

Add AI Outfit watchface function.

The OTA is incremental in nature which means it will reach a small number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in the next few days if there are no critical bugs.

Before installing this update, make sure that your OnePlus Watch has more than 40% battery remaining and keep it close to your smartphone for an uninterrupted Bluetooth connection.

OnePlus Watch: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with IP68+5ATM water and dust-resistant rating. The smartwatch supports the monitoring of blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), sleep quality, and heart rate variability (HRV).

The OnePlus Watch packs a 402mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. It supports Warp Charging which is claimed to deliver about a week's worth of runtime with just 20-minutes of recharge.

The watch is also equipped with GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 technology and notifies users of incoming calls whilst enabling hands-free calling.