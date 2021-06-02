Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 06:51 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Russian criminal gang likely hacked meat supplier JBS, White House says https://on.ft.com/3uJPVJX - EU seals pact on forcing multinationals to report profits and tax https://on.ft.com/3uJ8oq7

- Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in talc cancer case after Supreme Court rejection https://on.ft.com/3uItV1W - Facebook employees demand changes around Palestinian content https://on.ft.com/3fJ5bmd

Overview - A criminal organisation that is probably based in Russia was the origin of a ransomware attack that has disrupted animal slaughtering at JBS, the White House said after it was informed by the world's largest meat processor, as reduced operations threatened to curtail beef supplies and drive up prices.

- EU negotiators have agreed rules to force large multinational companies to disclose publicly where they book profits and pay tax in the bloc as part of Europe's drive to clamp down on corporate tax avoidance. - Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion in damages to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the drugmaker's baby powder, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the case.

- Close to 200 Facebook employees have signed an open letter calling for the company's leadership to address concerns that pro-Palestine voices on the social network are being suppressed by content moderation systems. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021