Samsung's new ZNS SSD maximizes user capacity, offers 3-4x longer lifespan

Samsung will start mass-producing its ZNS SSDs in the second half of the year. Built upon the company's sixth-generation V-NAND, the 2.5-inch PM1731a will be available in 2TB and 4TB models and will feature dual ports, ensuring the drive is fully accessible for continuous operations and minimizing downtime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-06-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 08:12 IST
Users can also take advantage of the SSD's full capacity as ZNS eliminates the need for overprovisioning, thereby enabling enable enterprise customers to handle big data and artificial intelligence applications with much greater efficiency. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled PM1731a, the company's first new enterprise SSD that leverages Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology to maximize available storage capacity and provide a 3-4x longer lifespan, enabling server systems to run big data and AI applications more reliably and efficiently.

ZNS SSDs eliminate the need to move and rearrange data, thereby significantly reducing the number of write operations, lowering the drive's write amplification factor (WAF) - the amount of actual writes performed by the drive compared to writes initially instructed by the host system.

According to Samsung, its new ZNS-based SSD can achieve a WAF close to one, a major improvement over typical server SSD values between three and four. This will make the drive last up to four times longer than conventional NVMe SSDs, making it a more sustainable solution for server infrastructures.

Users can also take advantage of the SSD's full capacity as ZNS eliminates the need for overprovisioning, thereby enabling enterprise customers to handle big data and artificial intelligence applications with much greater efficiency.

"Samsung's ZNS SSD reflects our commitment to introducing differentiated storage solutions that can substantially enhance the reliability and lifetime of server SSDs. We plan to leverage quad-level cell (QLC) NAND technology in our next-generation ZNS drives to enable higher thresholds for storage performance and capacity in the enterprise systems of tomorrow,"noted Sangyeun Cho, senior vice president of the Memory Software Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

To expand the ZNS ecosystem, Samsung will make the technology available to xNVMe and the company is also participating in Intel's Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK) community, enabling SPDK users to implement ZNS more easily.

