Firefox update brings fresh new design and expanded privacy protections

Mozilla is rolling out a fresh new design for Firefox so that people can have an easier experience on the web. The new Firefox is bright and buoyant throughout and offers more privacy than ever before.

This major Firefox redesign brings a new look for tabs which now look gently curved and float above the toolbar. In addition, Tabs also got a glow-up to be a touch brighter when active.

Advertisement

Secondly, the new toolbar is simplified and clutter-free while the menus are more streamlined.

"We've consolidated extra menus to reduce clutter and be more intuitive through the three bars menu in the upper right or by right-clicking to activate it on your computer screen. The new look reorganized and streamlined our menus to put the best actions quickly at your fingertips," Mozilla wrote in a blog post.

Mozilla has also updated notifications and alerts of all kinds in Firefox so that they take up less space while non-essential alerts and messages have been removed.

Video Credit: Mozilla/YouTube

The latest Firefox release takes privacy protections to the next level. For instance, the Total Cookie Protection feature which was introduced in February 2021 has moved from the optional strict setting to always-on in private browsing.

The fresh new Firefox look is rolling out everywhere - from desktop browsers to Android and iOS mobile devices.

"We're always excited when a new Firefox launches, and when it comes to this major redesign, we're even more stoked for you to experience it. If you left Firefox behind at some point, this modern approach - inside and out - is designed to win you back and make it your go-to browser," Mozilla said.