Amazon Location Service now generally available

Amazon says that its Location Service is as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common LBS providers, and customers have to pay only for the number of user requests, assets tracked, or devices managed. It comes fully integrated with Amazon CloudWatch, AWS CloudTrail, and Amazon EventBridge and also integrates with AWS security services including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Amazon Cognito.

Updated: 02-06-2021 11:23 IST
With Amazon Location Service, customers can easily integrate location data from location-based service (LBS) providers Esri and HERE Technologies into their applications to provide maps, points of interest, geocoding, route planning, geofencing or asset tracking. Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a new service that makes it easier for customers to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on user privacy or security.

As far as privacy and security are concerned, Amazon Location Service removes customer metadata and account information from queries before they are sent to an LBS provider, and sensitive tracking and geofencing information never leaves a customer's AWS account (unless they choose to share it). In addition, Amazon or third parties do not have the rights to sell or use a customer's location data for advertising.

"With built-in support for tracking and geofencing and a number of use cases that are as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common LBS providers, Amazon Location Service is pretty compelling for any company that wants to bring location functionality to their application using a fully managed AWS service built with the highest standards for privacy and data security," said Bill Vass, VP of Technology, AWS.

Amazon Location Service is now available in the United States, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. It can be accessed via the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI), or via the Amazon Location Service API.

Azit, Command Alkon, CoolStays, and PostNL are some of the companies currently using Amazon Location Service.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

