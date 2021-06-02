Google Play Pass expands to 48 new countries, adds new titles

Google Play Pass, an app subscription service by Google, has expanded to 48 additional countries and territories around the globe. With this expansion, the service is now available in a total of 90 countries (see the full list here).

Additionally, Google is also adding new titles to Play Pass including:

Evoland 2: Travel through time and video game history with the epic RPG adventure that takes you from one classic game genre after another.

Crying Suns: Step into the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire in this tactical but story-rich strategy game.

Step into the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire in this tactical but story-rich strategy game. Botanicula: Set out on a journey with your fellow tree creatures to save your home from evil parasites in this light-hearted adventure for gamers of all types.

Set out on a journey with your fellow tree creatures to save your home from evil parasites in this light-hearted adventure for gamers of all types. Night of the Full Moon: Walk in the footsteps of Little Red Riding Hood as she ventures into a dark wilderness of elves, witches, werewolves and other mysterious creatures in this strategy-based card game.

Meanwhile, Google Play Pass is teaming up with Verizon to offer up to 12 months of access to customers with an eligible Unlimited plan and an Android device. More specifically, you will get:

a 12-month subscription to Google Play Pass on an Android device when you have or sign up for Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited.

a 6-month subscription to Google Play Pass on an Android device when you have or sign up for any Unlimited mobile plan other than Play More Unlimited or Get More plans.

For those already having a Google Play Pass subscription, you will need to cancel your subscription with Google and wait for it to expire before enrolling with Verizon.

After the promotional period ends, you'll be subscribed to Google Play Pass and billed USD4.99/month plus tax by Verizon. You can manage your subscription for Play Pass on your Apps & Add-ons page.