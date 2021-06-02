Left Menu

India's maiden tri-nation invitational Valorant Championship to begin on Thursday

Hosted by the countrys leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California.

India's first-ever tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021' that also features teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- will begin on Thursday. Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California. Players play as one of a set of agents having unique abilities, characters designed based on several countries and cultures around the world.

In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.

