Lenovo ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 rolling out with new functionality

ThinkSmart Manager 2.0, a new and more feature-rich version of Lenovo's dedicated communication and collaboration tool for workplaces, is now rolling out globally, the company announced on Tuesday. The tool allows IT admins the power to deploy, manage and monitor all of their Lenovo ThinkSmart meeting room devices from one place.

Available in select markets globally, customers can either use the free version or upgrade to the Premium version of ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 via subscription. The Premium version of the cloud-based tool is priced at USD129 per room per year. For unlimited rooms, organizations can purchase a site license for USD20,000 per year.

Advertisement

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 comes with a host of new features including:

A single-state dashboard of in-meeting analytics for Microsoft Teams Rooms

A mobile app for iOS or Android devices

Visibility into both device status (ok/error) and state (online/offline/in meeting)

The ability to create and send team notifications within ThinkSmart Manager without having to switch to email.

Bulk claiming

In addition to the aforementioned features, the ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 Premium version includes the following features:

Summary at-a-glance dashboard with easy-to-read pie chart views of state, status, type of room as well as people counting, room utilization, devices in-meeting, and data export

Time-saving bulk restarts by specific device, location or capacity groups

Ability to set multiple policies by location; enable, disable rules

Ability to create and send emails to notify team members by specific device and peripheral

Alerts if a peripheral is disconnected from the device

Single pane of glass: one integrated view of ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 and Logitech Sync, making it compatible with TAP, Meet-up, Rally, and Swytch products

New from purchase, end-to-end license lifecycle management – IT admins can view licenses created in their organization and apply them to devices.

"As office spaces are redesigned with health and safety in mind, IT teams need tools that help them enable and support a distributed and hybrid workforce. ThinkSmart Manager delivers a single console remote management utility to ease the burden on IT admin staff by minimizing local high-touch service of devices and ensuring ThinkSmart collaboration technology continues to operate with high availability," Lenovo said in an official release.