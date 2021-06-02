Epillo Launches The First-Of-Its-Kind Integrated Mobile App For Patients, EHR System For Healthcare Practitioners And Service Providers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Epillo Health Systems announced the launch of the world's unique integrated mobile application for patients, electronic health record systems for healthcare practitioners, and service providers. This discovery is here to transform inter-connected solution line systems for patients, doctors, care teams, clinic managers, pharmacies, laboratories, health coaches, and dieticians. This app works with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain and can be downloaded on IOS and Android-based phones. This user-friendly app will be initially available in Singapore, Malaysia, the US, and the India region. Present for the launch were Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Chair of Board and Aasif Shah, CEO of Epillo Health Systems, and a few doctors. For more information, please visit www.epillo.com.

Epillo Health Systems is a digital healthcare startup based out of Estonia, Europe having patent-pending innovations in 153 countries through the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO/PCT) and 27 countries of the European Union (EU) through the European Patent Office (EPO). This tech startup has been appraised at $150 MN as of April 2021 for their proprietary Digital Health Technology, called as INTRx, which will run Drug and Food constituent Interaction analysis. This will make it a continuous Digital Therapeutic Device (DTx) which increases the efficiency of patient's prescription plans. It will be predicting Drug-Food and Drug-Drug Interactions, preventing Adverse Drug Effects (ADRs), and much more innovation around the pill.

There are special features available that will aid in the global battle against COVID-19, where patient’s symptom data is captured, digitized, monitored, and analyzed and can be shared with their doctors. Through this feature, doctors can also prescribe medication to their patients using their clinical platform. So far, there are more than 200 doctors on board to support the telemedicine feature for this app and they will be gradually ramping up these numbers in the coming future. Epillo app caters to different features for clinicians, pharmacists as well as individuals named INTRx Clinical, INTRx Pharma, and INTRx - For Everyone. The ''INTRx Clinical'' system offers doctors and clinics to manage the patient portfolio and health with features like ePrescribing, Teleconsultations, Patient Coordinated Care, Monitoring and Analytics, Diet, Lab Tests, etc. INTRx Clinical also takes care of administrative and financial workflows, appointment management, and teleconsultation functionalities to doctors, clinical staff, health coaches, dieticians, and laboratories. Epillo - ''INTRx Pharma'' manages prescription order management and inventory management solutions for pharmacies.

The android version of the patient m-app named “Epillo – For everyone” will hit the market in the first week of June and the iOS version should come around the end of the second week of June simultaneously.

Aasif Shah, CEO of Epillo Health Systems, quips, ''We will have to quickly adapt and transform to newer and safer technologies to boost the healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of the blockchain distributed ledger model in Epillo's Digital Health solutions will create an unprecedented level of accuracy, privacy, and security in health data for healthcare stakeholders and patients, we are aiming at 500k downloads by the end of this year as we scale up gradually.'' Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Chair of Board for Epillo Health Systems, asserts, '' It is time to break the silos. This application development took us almost five years to streamline the detailing of the connected healthcare ecosystem. The influx of information moving across from patients to doctors to service providers is increasing post-pandemic. One needs to have an integrated approach on a real-time basis to streamline healthcare practice and we are happy to present a solution in a simplified format.” PWR PWR

