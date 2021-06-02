Global Messaging Application BiP Introduces Group and Chat Import

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • India being a key market for BiP has 2 million users; Delhi ranks first in terms of highest downloads • Investing heavily on security and data ethics; prioritizes user consent at all levels of user experience ​ Turkey’s global life and communication platform BiP introduces its new feature, allowing users to convey their group chats easily from other applications. Reaching out to 80 million users globally, BiP sustains innovative investments and introduces group chat import enabling users to move their existing group and individual chats including videos and photographs automatically at once. Unlike other applications, users are not obliged to manually add every fellow user one by one as BiP handles the import directly by adding all participants in.

India is a key market for BiP. Among foreign markets in which BiP operates, consumers in India have the highest rate in message per user. Also, due to the new normal after pandemic, there is a huge demand for group video calls for all BiP users and BiP’s group video call feature in HD quality up to 10 people with its better user experience than the competition. The peak day for the download is Monday and Delhi ranks first in terms of highest download numbers within the country.

Commenting on the importance of the Indian market, Burak AKINCI, CEO - BiP said, “India is a strategic market for us. 97% of mobile smartphone phone users use mobile apps for daily communications. The major youth population and their digital savviness offer profound potential. First quarter of 2021 has been very dynamic for us, we’ve reached more than 2 million downloads with very high rates of like scores in various platforms. We also pursue productive collaborations with operators and local content providers in Indian market. We’ll gratefully continue to invest in innovative solutions and security to make Indian consumers' everyday lives easier.” He further added, “Digitization is becoming a norm rapidly. A messaging application is not only a messaging application anymore but more of a living ecosystem via we communicate, work and trade. Users need to feel safe and secure in that ecosystem. In an era where we are under continuous cyber-crime threats as businesses and individuals, consumers’ protection and consent are critical. Data ethics and security has paramount importance for us. A protected and seamless migration experience is a symbol for our dedication in a thorough and fulfilled CX.” BiP’s awarded real-time translation and secret messaging are other significant features that are highly preferred by Indian consumers. BiP instantly translates written words and phrases in 106 languages, including Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Sindhi, and Telugu. BiP has received the ‘Most Innovative Mobile App’ award at 2020 Global Mobile Awards under ‘Connected Consumer Category’ with this built-in real-time translation feature.

Secret messaging is also highly preferred in the Indian market as it enables users to make the chats disappear from the chat screen within the period they determine. Secret chat creates a solid sense of security and privacy for its users, with no data backed up by BIP or decrypted. In BIP, no data is shared with third parties, and all data is kept within high-tech data centers in Turkey. Nothing is imposed on the users, and everything is operated under their consent only.

Paying genuine attention to localization BiP offers a Cricket Channel in the Indian market which is an exclusively designed medium on cricket reporting live scores, team info, live news and evaluations about cricket.

About BiP Operating in 192 countries, Turkey’s life and communication platform BiP offers HD-quality group video call with up to 10 people along with instant messaging and voice call features.

Allowing up to 1000 users in groups chats, BiP also enables shortcuts for frequently communicated users or groups on home screen. BiP has also recently announced superior such as dark mode and personalized menu. The application makes text formatting seamless with its recent feature which makes users to emphasize their words with bold, italics, strikethrough or underline in addition to chat archive.

