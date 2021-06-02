Don t fiddle with your phones while on duty: Bihar cops told

Left Menu

Police personnel in Bihar have been rapped for ''unnecessarily'' using their mobile phones while on duty and warned that such acts which compromise on their efficiency could be treated as indiscipline and invite action accordingly.

A circular to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Director General of Police S K Singhal, a copy of which has gone viral on social media.

In the missive, sent to all officials concerned across the state, the DGP noted with displeasure ''instances of police personnel indulging in their personal entertainment while on duty by unnecessarily using mobile phones and social media''.

Underscoring the need for members of the police force to maintain a high level of alertness, Singhal asserted that such distractions not only diminished efficiency but also brought embarrassment to the department when highlighted by the media.

''All senior officials are therefore advised to instructions to their subordinates accordingly. Non-compliance be treated as indiscipline and action be initiated accordingly'', the DGP said in the circular.

Confirming the veracity of the letter, ADG Police Headquarters Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha ''the missive speaks about a code of behaviour which all police personnel are taught while they undergo training.

''Sometimes these things need a bit of reiteration. A reason why the DGP has come out with the circular''.

