Russian group behind JBS hack goes by the name of REvil - source

The Russian group behind the ransomware attack against meatpacker JBS SA goes by the name of REvil, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the White House said JBS has told the U.S. government that the attack on the company that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.

