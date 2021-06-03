Microsoft to support Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation

Microsoft has partnered with Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services firm, to accelerate the latter's digital transformation and empower innovation for the financial services industry, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

The cloud partnership aims at accelerating the modernization of Morgan Stanley's IT environment to enhance client, employee and developer experiences and bring together the world-class solution and engineering teams of both firms to address challenges within the highly regulated financial services industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft, "Bringing together Morgan Stanley's financial services engineering expertise with Microsoft's cloud and industry-specific experience, our partnership will empower innovation for the industry while ensuring stringent compliance and regulatory guidelines are met."

More specifically, the Microsoft-Morgan Stanley partnership will focus on:

Developing and co-designing new application infrastructure meeting the key requirements for financial services and informing product innovations

Accelerating Morgan Stanley's digital transformation aligned with the firm's cloud-first and multi-cloud strategy

Enhancing the employee and developer experience by building innovative solutions with cloud-native services for faster implementation of apps

Leveraging Morgan Stanley's deep engineering and domain expertise to drive client- and business-centric innovation in financial services in faster and more flexible ways

Further, the partnership will shape the broader Microsoft product offering and create additional collaboration opportunities in the financial services industry focused on the modern workplace and the broader developer experience. The teams will also work closely to enhance the subsequent adoption of Microsoft GitHub.

"As we co-develop to shape the future of the cloud, Morgan Stanley will share its deep domain knowledge and engineering expertise to address the complexities of a global regulated financial industry, and help Microsoft enhance its cloud offering to stay at the forefront of client-centric innovation," said Rob Rooney, head of Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience at Morgan Stanley.