Left Menu

China successfully launches new generation meteorological satellite

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 08:56 IST
China successfully launches new generation meteorological satellite
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday successfully launched the first of a new generation meteorological satellite into planned orbit which will be used in the fields of weather analysis, environmental and disaster monitoring.

The satellite, Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), was launched by a Long March-3B rocket in the early hours from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The FY-4B satellite which is the first of China's new-generation meteorological satellites will be used in the fields of weather analysis and forecasting, and environmental and disaster monitoring, the report said.

The new satellite will further strengthen China's observation and response capability of small and medium scale disaster events and provide information security services for a range of sectors including meteorological, agricultural, aviation, marine and environmental protection, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a press release. The network will also be able to conduct dynamic monitoring and tracking of a variety of disaster elements including floods, cold fronts, droughts and sand storms, state-run Global Times reported.

Its observation range covers Asia, the central Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean regions, so that the network will also greatly improve China's forecast accuracy of disaster weather including typhoons and storms, the report said.

It is equipped with a rapid imager, improving measurement resolution to 250 meters from the geostationary orbit and accelerating scan imaging of the Earth, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021