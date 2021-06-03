IBM center to help federal agencies navigate cybersecurity threats

IBM is establishing a new cybersecurity center aimed at helping the US federal agencies navigate current and future threats. The IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity which will be housed at the company's offices in downtown Washington DC will feature secured laboratory space where government customers can collaborate on unique solutions for advanced security threats leveraging insights from demos of IBM technologies and services.

In an official release, IBM said that its new facility will facilitate events and learnings, drawing on IBM's cybersecurity expertise from delivering software and managed services to over 17,500 security customers globally. It will leverage IBM technology and host workshops focused on priorities such as zero-trust frameworks and hybrid cloud security, complemented by access to IBM Research labs to collaborate around the future of encryption.

More specifically, the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity aims to provide access to information on cybersecurity technologies the tech giant is using with the public and private sectors, and security innovations being developed in IBM Research laboratories via workshops.

"IBM is committed to helping our US Federal government customers meet cybersecurity modernization requirements - both for current and future threats. Hybrid cloud environments can provide an opportunity to implement new technologies and techniques, like a zero-trust framework and advanced encryption while helping make the government more accessible and easier for citizens to work with," said Stephen LaFleche, General Manager Public and Federal Market, IBM.

For expanded expertise, the center will bring together an advisory group of former government officials that can advise US Federal customers on historical challenges and help evaluate best practices for navigating current and future regulations and orders.

Additionally, the IBM Security X-Force research organization, which monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, will also be available via Center events. US Federal customers engaged via the Center will get early access to research from X-Force.