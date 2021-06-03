Microsoft to enhance chip-to-cloud protection with ReFirm Labs

Microsoft has acquired ReFirm Labs, an emerging leader in the IoT security space, to enhance its firmware analysis and security capabilities across network, IoT and Edge devices, the Redmond company announced on Wednesday.

According to a recent Microsoft-commissioned survey of 1,000 security decision-makers, more than 80 percent had experienced some level of a firmware security incident in the past two years, but only 29 percent of security budgets are allocated to protect firmware which is emerging as a primary target because it's where sensitive information is stored in memory.

The acquisition brings both world-class expertise in firmware security and the Centrifuge firmware platform to enhance Microsoft's ability to analyze and help protect firmware backed by the power and speed of our cloud.

"We are thrilled to take this next step with ReFirm Labs to proactively address what is already becoming the next big attack surface, firmware. The technology and expertise that ReFirm brings will be an incredible addition to Microsoft and help us continue to deliver on our commitment to protecting from the chip to the cloud," said David Weston, Director of Enterprise and OS Security, Microsoft.

ReFirm's Binwalk platform automatically analyzes thousands of device types for firmware security issues, uncovering unpatched common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), insecure secrets, and a multitude of other security problems in plugin IoT devices and embedded firmware. The firmware analysis technology will advance Microsoft's existing capabilities to help secure IoT and OT devices via Azure Defender for IoT.

Together, the companies will provide device builders and customers the ability to both discover, protect, and assess device risk both at the firmware and network level and then patch devices with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution.

"This acquisition marks the next step in our journey and ability to help secure customers from the chip to the cloud, backed by more than 3,500 defenders at Microsoft and the >8 trillion security signals we process every day," Weston added.