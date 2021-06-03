Google expands Indie Games Accelerator program to new markets

Google has opened applications for the 2021 edition of Indie Games Accelerator, a program from Google Play for top indie game startups looking to supercharge their growth on Android. This year, the program is expanding to nearly double the markets including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Russia, Japan, South Korea and others.

Designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to high potential indie games, the three-month digital accelerator program provides free education and mentorship from Google and top industry experts to help developers build and grow successful games company.

In addition, Google has also invited applications for Indie Games Festival, another program from Google Play that is designed to promote existing games. Selected high-quality games will be rewarded with promotions on Google Play and dedicated marketing campaigns to put them in the spotlight.

As part of the program, Indie game developers from Japan, South Korea and select European countries will compete to win promotions and prizes that will showcase and celebrate their art.

"Today we're opening applications for the 2021 editions of the Indie Games Accelerator and the Indie Games Festival from Google Play. These programs are designed to support the growth of small games studios that bring unique games to players around the world," Google said on Thursday.

You can apply for the 2021 edition of the Indie Games Accelerator and Indie Games Festival programs by July 1st. The Google Play team will review all eligible entries and select up to the top 20 finalists based on the level of innovation, fun, and technical and production quality.

All the program finalists will get a chance to showcase their games at a virtual event open to the public. Thereafter, the top 10 finalists and 3 winners will be announced at the event.

This year, both the programs will be fully digital.