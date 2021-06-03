If you are not using Twitter, or not using Twitter to promote yourself, your business or your cause because you think other platforms are bigger and better, the following information will make you think twice.

You should be using Twitter as at least one of your primary social media platforms to gain more exposure online. What you really need is to know the best sites to buy Twitter followers to make your life easier.

Advertisement

You might be interested to know that the number of businesses that are on Twitter outweighs the number of businesses on Instagram and YouTube. That's hard to believe, isn't it? According to Social Pilot, 75% of B2B business marketers use Twitter and 93% of those who follow brands on Twitter actually buy from them.

That said, Twitter requires followers and engagement just like all the other social media outlets online today. Your social media marketing strategy needs to include Twitter engagement. With that, we will discuss the best sites to buy Twitter followers.

The Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers

While these sites are not in any particular order, we like to begin with the ones that specialize and specifically cater to Twitter for this article.

Twesocial's website says their goal is to optimize your account so you can buy Twitter followers that are real and active. If you want to increase your exposure through advanced targeting, which is exactly what they do.

This company has two plans that are clearly displayed on the "Pricing" page of the site. They offer a Regular plan and a Pro plan.

Regular – This plan comes with a weekly fee, moderate growth speed, targeted audience, real targeted followers, and a fully managed service.

Pro – The weekly Pro plan offers everything you see in the Regular plan plus maximum growth speed, priority support, and advanced targeting solutions.

Both offer the option to cancel anytime. Some other things we like about this website is that they offer some FAQs about their process, a blog to help with your engagement needs, and other vital information you can use to help you succeed through their services.

Tweeteev is almost exactly the same as Twesocial, so if you liked our overview of that service, you will certainly like this one to buy Twitter followers from. This company is dedicated to helping you find more real, relevant Twitter followers who are active and engaging. They promote only organic growth through targeted followers, so the service is 100% safe for your account.

Essentially, you get to create your content while Tweeteev does the engaging through one of two plans.

Standard - This weekly plan features a fully managed service without fake followers that is 100% safe for your Twitter account in promoting organic growth.

Turbo – This plan is also a weekly offering and features double the growth of the Standard plan, priority support, organic followers that are 100% safe and fully managed by the team. Also, they do not engage in fake followers.

Just like with Twesocial, we like that Tweeveev provides helpful tips to help you perform even better on Twitter, along with useful FAQs to help you better understand how their services work for you.

Useviral

Useviral is not Twitter-specific, though their services do cater to being able to buy Twitter followers. This company also caters to several other social media channels if you prefer to use one service across the board. Interestingly, Useviral has partnered with Twesocial, so they provide the same services.

Therefore, the packages from Useviral are the exact same as the ones from Twesocial. It's a win-win. You get the benefits of Twitter-centric marketing along with the experience of multiple marketing options across social media platforms from one website.

On top of all that, we like that Useviral offers a lot of viable and accurate information about how to properly engage on Twitter and how to grow manually and organically through their services and your own efforts.

Sidesmedia

Sidesmedia is where you buy real social media services across most of the popular platforms, according to their homepage, as well as being able to buy Twitter followers. For the purposes of this article, we will focus mainly on buying Twitter followers from this company.

The website provides two packages for Twitter followers that are called the same as Twesocial: Regular and Pro.

Regular – This plan offers no fake followers, targeted audience, fully managed service, and you can cancel your service any time.

Pro – The Pro package includes all that is in the Regular plan and double the exposure, 10-week minimum term, and priority support.

The website also offers a lot of valuable information related to buying Twitter followers and how to be successful with your Twitter growth. It also states the advantages and disadvantages of buying Twitter followers, so that you will be a well-informed consumer and social media marketer.

Social-Viral

SocialViral is known for not only being a great place to buy Twitter followers but also Twitter engagement for clients who want to take their growth to the next level. This company serves other popular social platforms, but we will be discussing Twitter followers.

When you go to the page related to Twitter, you will immediately find their package and pricing selections which you can scroll across. There are 7 plans that range from 50 followers to 3,000 followers. Every plan features fast delivery, high-quality followers, and 24/7 support. You do not have to share your password with them to use their services.

We feel confident that you will approve of this company and its services because of the good reputation they have built amongst their existing customers. We like that no matter what your budget, you can safely give this service a try. They are rated 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Social Packages

Social Packages serves several social media sites with followers, likes, views, and a variety of other engagement forms. However, when it comes to catering to Twitter, you can only buy Twitter followers. That means they are specifically delivering followers to your Twitter account that are real, active, and engaged with you.

The first thing you should realize is that these followers are primarily to give you a boost in followers so that more followers will organically follow you. You have the choice between 100 to 2,500 Twitter followers in 4 packages offered on the site. What you get in your package includes:

Delivery within 2-6 days

Refill guarantee

Worldwide followers

Fast delivery

Premium quality followers

Risk-free services

Additionally, you never have to share your password with them and your payments are safe and secure through their payment gateway. We like it when services like this offer secure and safe protocols on their sites and payment gateways. We suppose that's why they are rated 4.1 out of 5 stars.

GetViral

The first thing you'll notice when you go to buy Twitter followers on this website is three reasons that their customers trust them to boost their online credibility.

Twitter followers help you…

Expand your reach Build your fanbase Become more popular

GetViral offers a large network of strong support, the benefits of reaching out to and expanding your audience and fan base, the power of increased exposure, and fans that enhance your authority.

First, you choose your package deal of between 100 and 5,000 Twitter followers.

Second, you input information such as your username, channel, URL, song, or whatever is necessary according to the service you are buying.

Third, once your payment is complete, you will get a tracking number to watch and monitor your progress.

They offer a refill guarantee and secure payments through PayPal for your convenience. The followers you get are real with profile pictures, not bots. Maybe that is why they are rated 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Views Expert

Whether you have ever heard of Views Expert or not, this company offers real Twitter followers to help you grow your account. All you have to do is select the package that fits your budget and goals for growth and engagement, complete the transaction, and then enjoy the followers.

With 7 plans to choose from, you can select from 100 up to 5,000 followers. Every one of these plans include 24/7 support, refill guarantee, fast delivery within 2-6 days, and active, high-quality followers without having to share your password to get them.

According to the website, they only use safe and effective methods so that you don't need to worry about the safety and security of your Twitter account. They claim they will never put your account at risk. If you also want other social media engagement, they offer that too.

We really like that their onsite customer reviews are good, and that people are happy with what they are getting from Views Expert. We feel it's worth a shot. After all, they are rated 4.0 out of 5 stars.

Get Real Boost

We think the name of this service says it all, but we will still cover the basics. Their goal is to help you enhance your Twitter image, credibility, and reputation without spending a lot of money. These followers are real and active. With 9 packages to choose from, there is something for virtually every budget.

The packages on this website range from 200 Twitter followers to 5,000 Twitter followers.

200 followers are delivered within 1-3 days.

500-1,500 followers are delivered within 1-5 days.

2,000-3,000 followers are delivered within 1-7 days.

4,000-5,000 followers are delivered within 1-8 days.

All packages include worldwide followers, 24/7 support, and competitive pricing (the best on the web, they say). The rating for this service is a 4.2 out of 5. We think it's worth a try.

Venium

You may have heard of Venium for Instagram and TikTok, but did you know they also cater to Twitter? They provide services for Twitter followers, likes, and retweets. For the purposes of this information, we are discussing Twitter followers.

The followers package on Venium's website offers a minimum order of 100 followers and a maximum of 10,000 followers. With each package you get the following:

Worldwide followers

Highest quality followers

Lifetime guaranteed

Instant start

Live tracking

Active followers

Twitter safe followers/engagement

100% real followers

No password needed

We like the load speed and simplicity of this website. It's very responsive and easy to navigate. There is no room for doubt with what you get and what it costs to get it. Their customer support is responsive within a suitable amount of time. The website is secure, and their payment gateways are secure. They received a 4.8 out of 5 from their current customer reviews.

Famups

Famups is a well-rounded social media growth and engagement service catering to several popular networks. Twitter happens to be one of those networks. They offer Twitter followers, retweets, and USA followers depending on your needs. Since not everyone can offer global services and products, the option of USA followers is something we like about this company.

There are 4 packages for Twitter followers and 3 for USA Twitter followers.

The Twitter followers option offers quantities between 500 and 2,000 followers. USA Twitter followers range from 1,000 to 5,000 in number.

Twitter Followers

500 delivered in 1-5 days.

1,000 delivered in 1-6 days.

1,500 delivered within 1+-7 days.

2,000 delivered within 1-10 days.

USA Twitter Followers

1,000-3,000 delivered within 1-3 days.

5,000 delivered within 2-5 days.

You are not required to share your password to use any of these services. You do not have to follow others. All packages feature 24/7 live support. As you can see, there are many options with this service, but it is still laid out simply and pricing is fair for most budgets. These are the reasons we put this one on the list.

Get Plus Followers

Get Plus Followers is our final Twitter follower service provider. This has nothing to do with the quality of their services. This is just where this one fell for us. You get to pick from 3 packages on this website to obtain followers.

These 3 packages are the Trial, the Beginner, and the Premium packages.

The Trial package offers 25+ real Twitter followers, 24/7 phone support, monthly growth report, dedicated Twitter specialist, real targeted followers, and a 500% refund for any fake followers.

The Beginner package includes 100+ real followers and everything from the Trial package.

The Premium package offers 250 real followers and everything from the other packages.

All packages allow you to cancel any time you want. We do like that they offer such a generous refund if any fake followers get into their system. That tells us that it's not likely to happen. That is how much they believe in their own services, which says a lot about them.

They pride themselves on providing superior customer support and making a good impression on all their clients. Since this company has been around for some time, we appreciate their hard work to maintain that respect in this industry.

TW-Lab

TW-Lab provides followers specifically for Twitter accounts. They also offer retweets and likes if you want that engagement as well. The website has a simple layout and is responsive, though we think it may be a little busy across the top.

Once you scroll down on the page a bit, you will find where and how to buy Twitter followers. Each quantity-based plan offers a 100% money-back guarantee, 24–48 hour delivery time, real followers, and you never need to give them your password. You can buy from 100 to 2,500 Twitter followers from this service.

Boostlikes

Boostlikes offers followers and engagement for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

The website is very up to date with technology. For instance, when you land on the site, you can simply place your cursor over the layers of social media options to choose Twitter. From there, you go to a page with a dropdown menu to choose followers and then a drag across option to choose how many followers you want.

Once you make your selections, you input your Twitter profile URL, select your payment, and place your order. They have a permanent fans guarantee and real followers.

Final Thoughts

As always, we recommend that you do your own research into these and any other Twitter growth, follower, and engagement sites. We have provided what we know and can honestly recommend, but your experience could differ from ours or from the customer reviews of these sites.

Always try to be a well-informed consumer when you are choosing where to buy your Twitter followers and engagement. Your first duty is to yourself and your Twitter account. You do not want to get banned or suspended, so it is important to do your due diligence. We wish you success with your Twitter marketing!

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)