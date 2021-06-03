Ten Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

The only reason why you might not know what TikTok is could be that you don't use social media. In that case, you are likely not a marketer who needs this information. If, however, you have landed here looking for the best sites to buy TikTok followers, you do need the following information.

Some of you may know that initially, TikTok was a platform called Musical.ly which was introduced in 2014. This platform was bought out and transformed in 2018 into TikTok, which is still its name. It didn't take long for this social media channel to go viral and for people to get on the bandwagon.

One of the reasons marketers use TikTok is to reach out to a younger audience, though there are some older folks on there as well. This social media platform is a goldmine for marketers to promote their products and services to about 1 billion users.

Like all popular social media networks, TikTok is now competitive and time-consuming, which is why it's so important to create a strategy that will work for you and your audience on the platform.

Before you can get exposure, you need an account and then you need, wait for it…followers. What's next? Engagement, interactions from other users, preferably from your target audience.

So, what do the pro marketers do? They outsource their TikTok growth and engagement just like they do on Instagram and other social sites. You can do what the pros do to increase your followers/fans, likes, and views on TikTok using these websites' services.

The Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

Truly serious TikTok marketers will find TokUpgrade to be their best option nowadays. This growth service is currently at number one in the rankings, therefore is also number one on our list. They strive to deliver only targeted, real followers and engagements for TikTok. This is the only social media platform they serve.

Something we like about this company is that they are upfront and transparent about what they do. Using this service means you don't need to worry about bots or fake followers. You can rest easy knowing that your followers and/or engagement will not be spammy because they use organic, natural growth methods.

When you have relevant content and relevant followers who like your content, you will naturally get more likes and views on your videos. The followers you get from TokUpgrade will keep engaging with your content, because they are active and interested in what you are sharing.

That doesn't mean you should not share amazing content. It means you need to focus on creating amazing content for your followers to keep them coming back for more. With the services offered by this website, you will have more time to create your content.

Now that you know what you get, how can you get it? Two plans are offered on the site.

The Regular plan, which is a weekly plan that features organic, real, growth that is targeted for your audience. This plan offers moderate growth speed, fully managed growth services, real targeted followers, a dedicated account manager, advanced targeting, and you can cancel any time.

The Pro plan, also a weekly plan, provides 10 times more growth, followers, and engagement than the Regular plan. With this plan, you can expect maximum growth speed, managed services with priority support, and everything else you get from the Regular plan.

If you like the idea of using a specialty service that is geared exclusively for TikTok, this is a top service.

If you like the concept behind TokUpgrade, then you will like what we have to share about TokSocial. This is also an exclusive TikTok growth and engagement solution that offers targeted, real followers plus engagement (likes, views, etc.) without fake followers, spam, or bots.

You will get the benefits of engaging with real people who want to see your content since they are part of your perfect target audience. Your account gets a boost through targeted growth, real results, advanced filters, dedicated account managers, and viral exposure, all found in a simple-to-set-up-and-use system.

You just sign up, pay for the plan you want, and your dedicated account manager will reach out to you in a timely manner. We believe that the simplicity of signing up and its user-friendly system are part of its appeal.

Remarkably similar to TokUpgrade, TokSocial has two plans that bear the same names.

The Regular plan is a weekly plan. You can expect to see moderate growth, smart targeting, a dedicated account manager, 24/7 support, and real results.

The Pro plan is a weekly plan as well where you can expect maximum growth and everything you get in the Regular plan.

We think you will like the advanced, smart targeting filters that ensure that you get the most relevant followers for your account who will show interest and engage with your quality content. This will boost your overall performance on this platform. We also think you will enjoy having a dedicated account manager.

UseViral is not like the first two on this list because it does not solely cater to TikTok accounts. If you like websites that provide services across a variety of social media platforms, this is one of the best options.

What this service does offer is multiple forms of engagement for TikTok, as well as other social media sites. This is a website where you can buy real followers to boost your numbers on TikTok.

Since followers are the first line of engagement, buying them here is a good place to start. If you want more engagement, you can also buy likes or views from this website. There are 8 quantity-based packages offered on the site.

You can choose from 100 TikTok followers, up to 25,000. Every package includes real followers, fast delivery that stays within TikTok guidelines, and a refill guarantee just in case a follower stops following you.

We believe this company offers clear and fair pricing, secure and safe browsing and payment gateways, and quality packages to help you efficiently and effectively grow your TikTok presence. Remember, if you so choose, you may also find their other social media services convenient and helpful like a one-stop-shop sort of option.

SidesMedia is one of the most popular social media engagement and growth companies online today. Much like UseViral, this company offers quality packages across several of today's social media sites, making it a good choice if your marketing strategy embraces them all.

This company has literally worked for years to establish its credibility and reliability by giving its clients what they expect from buying followers and engagement. You get authentic, real followers for your TikTok account, as well as real likes and views if you choose to take your engagement up a notch or two.

The packages on this website are based on quantity, whether that be quantity of followers, likes, or views. You choose from 100 up to 25,000 from their 8 packages. From each package, you can expect fast delivery, high quality and active followers, 24/7 support, and a boost in your TikTok numbers, of course.

We feel the prices are fair and that this website is safe and secure for browsing and buying followers and engagement. This is the kind of boost you need to establish social proof and credibility for your niche and account.

TokCaptain is another website that offers TikTok exclusive followers and engagement. They provide real likes and followers from real fans, according to the website and customer reviews. They strive to deliver targeted followers for genuine growth, a safe and secure website to buy engagement and followers, and inexpensive prices.

When you click on 'Buy TikTok Followers', you will be taken to the page where it lays all the packages out clearly for you. There are 5 packages ranging from 100 followers to 5,000 followers for your TikTok account. You can expect to receive 24/7 customer support, fast delivery, and active and high-quality TikTok followers that will help grow your presence organically and naturally on this social platform.

You may also choose to partake in their other services including likes, views, comments, premium followers, or premium likes. It all depends on what your goals and needs are for TikTok exposure and growth. We think this is a good company that will deliver as promised if their customer reviews are any indication of their reputation.

Social Viral

Social Viral caters to multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, and TikTok. Therefore, if you like the one-stop-shop experience, this could be the way to go. The followers from this service are real and are touted to "take your trending videos to the next level," a quote taken right from the website.

Just like all the other services on this list, you will not have to worry about spam, fake followers, or bots because they delivery real, high-quality followers and engagement. There are 9 quantity-based plans available on the site. The numbers range from 100 up to 5,000 followers. Every package offers you the benefits of 24/7 support, fast delivery, and high-quality real followers. You do not have to share your password for this service.

It has been noted online that many people use this service to simultaneously grow their TikTok and Instagram accounts with followers, likes, and video views. That may not be on your radar, but if you are using multiple social media sites as part of your social media marketing strategy, this is a good option.

Bouxtie

Bouxtie is a somewhat popular service, while still being underutilized for its purpose. This service is exclusive to TikTok, providing fans/followers, likes, views, and comments. One of its claims to fame is the affordable pricing. However, don't let that fool you because they offer quality services.

The website is secure and safe to browse and use their payment gateways. It's responsive and fast loading, which for some is a big deal. The overall navigation is easy and finding your ideal package is as simple as a couple of clicks.

While there are multiple packages offered for TikTok followers on Bouxtie, choosing your quantity involves choosing the type of service from the dropdown menu, and then how many fans (followers) you want. You can choose from standard fans/followers or exclusive fans/followers and then 50 up to 30,000 in quantity.

After making your selections, click 'Add to Cart' to complete your order. You will benefit from fast delivery, real fans/followers, and you will be on your way to more account visibility and fame on TikTok.

TokGrowth

TokGrowth considers their service to be a follower generator. They say they are a powerful organic growth tool for TikTok with no spam, no bots, and certainly no fake followers. They are dedicated to helping your account grow with a solid following and plenty of engagement. This service is suitable for anyone whether you are a musician, artist, crafter, small business, influencer, brand, or whatever.

What they offer includes automated service, secure and private protocols, fast and safe growth, 24/7 account management, global reach, and a smart algorithm that helps target your ideal audience. Your job is to simply pick from the two packages available, choose your targeting options, and they will do the rest.

The two monthly packages are the Regular plan and the Professional plan.

The Regular plan features regular growth speed, managed services, advanced targeting, email support, real and targeted users, a 14-day money-back guarantee, and you can cancel your service any time.

The Professional plan has everything you see in the Regular plan only you get double the growth speed from this one.

You will find plenty of answers to frequently asked questions on this website, so go through them before you ask about their services. If their customer reviews are any clue as to their reliability and reputation, they seem to deliver as promised in most instances.

Social Packages

Social Packages serves multiple social media platforms with growth and engagement services. They serve Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and other social sites. TikTok followers happen to be one of the many offerings on Social Packages. Much like some of the other companies here, if you are using Instagram and TikTok (or other platforms), you can easily utilize this website for those needs.

When you purchase a package from Social Packages, you can expect the following:

Refill guarantee

Fast delivery

24/7 live support

Premium quality followers

Risk-free services

No password needed

Worldwide followers

Their 5 available packages range in quantities between 250 and 5,000 followers. We like the accountability this company takes by offering a refill guarantee to its clients. It says a lot about their credibility.

Viralyft

Viralyft is one more place to buy real TikTok followers. Not only do they serve TikTok accounts, but they also provide various services for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Clubhouse, Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. For some, this would make another ideal one-stop-shop for everything social media marketing.

The website offers 5 quantity-based packages for TikTok followers that range from 250 to 5,000 followers. The features included with each package are as follows.

100% Premium top-quality followers guaranteed

24/7 support

No password needed

24-48-hour delivery

Global followers

100% safe delivery guaranteed

100% secure payments guaranteed

With over 50 combined years of experience in the marketing industry, the Viralyft team knows how to promote anything and can help you to reach your full potential on TikTok. We like that this service overdelivers on orders to offset the chance of followers who might stop following you. This is a natural occurrence since real followers have free will and can choose to follow and unfollow whenever they want.

Final Thoughts

Outsourcing your TikTok growth and engagement can be beneficial in many ways. Outsourcing saves time and often money, and you can get what you need without worrying about doing it yourself. It also gives you the time to create your top-quality content designed to attract and keep your audience.

When selecting a company with which to outsource your TikTok followers (or other engagement), it's crucial to know with whom you are dealing. You want a company with a good reputation among its clients and as few negative marks against them. You have to make the decision about whether a negative mark is important to you or not. It depends on the negative mark and why it's there.

Ultimately, be wise when choosing these services. Always read their FAQs, blogs, and other written information on their website before engaging with them. If you still have questions or concerns, you can always reach out to them through email or another support method to ask them what you want to know.

Some of these websites provide customized packages or bulk orders for larger orders, so don't be afraid to ask about that if you need it. If you need a larger quantity or a special order of any kind for your TikTok and the company doesn't do that, you know to move on to one that does.

You may not see many special orders or custom packages for the TikTok platform, but for other social media sites, you will. Just be sure to do your homework before you choose your outsourcing source!

