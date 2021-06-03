Ten Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Have you been considering buying followers for your IG, but you don't know where the best sites to buy Instagram followers that will not adversely affect your account are? If so, you have landed in the right place at the right time.

We all know that the goal of Instagram for influencers, businesses, brands, and anyone seeking to become instafamous is to have lots and lots of followers. First, followers make your account look like it's popular. Second, Instagram gives priority to accounts with more (credible) followers. Third, with relevant followers, you will show more engagement and gain higher rankings.

Those three ideas are just the beginning of the benefits of having a lot of relevant and engaging followers on your Instagram account. Because you need followers to get attention on Instagram, it is important to know where to buy premium followers that will not harm your account. You want real followers, real engagement, and real customers at the end of the day.

Since your time is so precious, you should not be wasting it trying to engage and find the right follower base for your account. The following sites are those we have found to be the best for getting top-quality Instagram followers without sacrificing your credibility. These are the sites that will provide you with active IG followers for growth, and help you buy Instagram followers.

Growthoid is at the top of our list as a place where you can buy Instagram followers because this is a manual-centric growth service company. Another thing that we truly like about this company is that they offer real followers. It would be extremely difficult to find similar companies in this industry that offer manual growth like Growthoid. These services allow for organic IG growth.

Even the website stresses that their team of experts helps you "by manually engaging with your ideal followers and audience." They also stress that their followers are real; no fakes, no bots, just real people manually working your IG account. Did we mention this is a fully managed service?

They offer two different package bundles, Standard and Premium. Each one comes with its own growth speed, target number, a money-back guarantee, and your own account manager (or account management team with premium). Premium services also include VIP email support, advanced targeting, blacklist options, and priority onboarding.

Growthoid also gives you different ways to securely pay for services including Bitcoin and PayPal. We believe this is a very good option to get solid followers for your IG account. How fast growth occurs relies as much on how focused you are on creating amazing content as it does with relevant followers.

Morelikes is an IG growth service that claims to help boost your quality Instagram content and credibility through more automatic likes and being able to buy Instagram followers. The idea is that the system is capable of detecting new post uploads within about one minute so you can achieve the engagement needed to grow.

This service strives to maintain a good balance between manual activity and automation, at which they have succeeded thus far. They are dedicated to their clientele, so they don't want to waste their time or efforts on fake followers and poor engagement tactics. That is not what they are about.

This company has dedicated its efforts towards ensuring that its clients get the quality followers they need to boost their credibility on their Instagram platform. The system they use is highly effective and safe.

There are three packages to help get you started: 50 likes per post, 100 likes per post, or 250 likes per post. Each package comes with likes for up to 4 posts a day, real likes from real users, safe and secure process, exposure boost, and 24/7 customer support. We understand their customer support is easy to contact and prompt to respond at an acceptable time.

Growthsilo touts its service as a real and organic Instagram growth service with no bots or fake followers that can help you buy Instagram followers. They say they offer manual growth via their fully managed service. Their goal is to help build your Instagram fanbase with more relevant followers. They essentially offer up their expertise while you put your account on autopilot with them.

You simply concentrate on creating engaging and unique content that your followers want to see, and they will get the engagement party started. According to some of their clients, they listen, they care, and they promptly respond to emails from you. They are also known for being affordable and fair with their pricing.

With this company, you have two package options, the Launch package, and the Accelerate package. Much like Growthoid, each package offers its own growth speed, account manager or team solutions, number of targets, and a 14-day guarantee. The Accelerate package offers VIP email support, gender filtering, blacklist, and location targeting.

This system can be up and running within minutes in three easy steps. The end goal of this service is to get more engagement, monetize your IG account, reach more potential followers, and help you to break through the follower count ceiling (right from their website).

Useviral is a one-stop service for everything social media with a drop-down menu of social media site to which they cater, and of course, they can help you buy Instagram followers. Since we are focusing on Instagram growth, we will discuss their services for that platform in this segment.

Their Instagram services include views, followers, and likes. Since we are focusing on followers, we will address their follower services. According to the website, you can buy real Instagram followers with super-fast delivery.

They offer 7 followers' packages ranging from 250 Instagram followers to 10,000 Instagram followers depending on your needs and budget. These packages include real followers (as mentioned), fast delivery, and a refill guarantee.

The good thing about this service is not just its fast delivery and real followers, but also its transparency with pricing and what you get for your money. The site is secure, they offer 24/7 customer support, and they have a help and FAQ page where you can find out how they work and what they deliver in more detail.

Don't think because Sidesmedia is number five on this list of the best sites to buy Instagram followers that it is to be ignored. You simply cannot bypass this service due to its vast knowledge and skilled expertise in Instagram growth.

The people behind this company are experts who know the ins and outs of Instagram's platform. You will find that this service has been in this industry for a long time (years, in fact). They are dedicated to their customers and strive to provide top-notch services for them.

As it should be, their goal is to help you boost your IG exposure by increasing your follower base, since they understand this challenge so well. We like that they offer a promise of high-quality Instagram followers to be delivered to your account within 72 hours.

The website repeatedly states that they only send real followers to your profile. They do this through the real people who are part of their network. They get paid to engage with you to help you build a solid following and loyal fanbase of customers. This service is safe, efficient, responsive, and offers engagement-specific packages for your needs.

In the interest of transparency and honesty, Task Ant is technically not a follower-centric service, but it does help you buy Instagram followers through its hashtag generator. That is why it is on this list. Hashtags are crucial to getting the right kind of attention from your ideal audience on Instagram, which is why it's relevant here.

Your hashtag strategy plays a major role in your overall Instagram growth and marketing strategy. This service allows you to build your hashtag strategy on autopilot, see how your hashtags are ranking and provides you with data-centric insights on how you're using hashtags. Task Ant offers hashtag analytics, hashtag set saving, quick-copy options for Instagram (amazing), and you get more than 100 suggestions from each hashtag query.

This service is easy to set up and use. They offer you two different packages and pricing options, both of which are relatively reasonable. The Solo plan is a weekly payment plan that allows for 100 results for each search, in-depth analysis, three brands, standard support, and 30 hashtag sets. The Growth plan is considered the "everything you need to maximize your hashtag use" plan and offers unlimited results per search, advanced hashtag search, unlimited brands, priority support, in-depth analysis, and unlimited hashtag sets.

This service is straightforward, user-friendly, and it makes your hashtag strategy easier and better, even if you're a newbie. This service is not going to affect your account with fake growth, but instead, allow you to attract the perfect audience to gain amazing followers who engage with your great content.

Stormlikes

Stormlikes offers customized, customer-centric plans for buying Instagram followers. This company has been around in the industry for a while, so they know a thing or two about engaging and growing your Instagram. They don't engage in ghost followers or fake followers, and they are dedicated to preventing you from having that issue.

Another thing we like about this company is that it caters to several social media platforms, though it used to only cater to Instagram. That means they have extra specialty knowledge and know-how of the Instagram platform.

Not only can you buy Instagram followers, but also likes, comments, videos, and more. Virtually all types of IG engagement you need are in one service here. The website is transparent about the packages and pricing of its features. Followers' packages range from 100 Instagram followers to 25,000 Instagram followers. All of these plans are fairly priced and depend on your needs and budget.

This service offers a secure website and payment processing system, as well as a chatbox for support. Even when they cannot contact you immediately, their response is timely and appropriate.

PlentyGram

Depending on how new you are to buying Instagram followers, you may or may not be familiar with PlentyGram. This information may be new to you, so it is important to know it. This service is focused on catering to Instagram and TikTok only, so it is considered a specialty service in that respect.

You get to choose from several Instagram follower packages ranging from the Starter plan of 100 Instagram followers all the way up to the Diamond plan of 10,000 Instagram followers. Their service claims to offer 100% real followers within 12 to 72 hours, depending on the package you choose. The payment is a one-time fee for high-quality followers, and you never have to share your password.

If you're using both Instagram and TikTok, this service will be especially helpful to you and your marketing efforts. Both social media platforms are presently on fire for marketing and promotions. So, your strategy should also be on fire.

FollowersUp

FollowersUp is another overlooked service that can help you boost your following with real followers. If you also want Instagram likes or video views, they've got that for you as well.

This system is great for business or personal brand building on Instagram, providing a great value for boosting your exposure. While you still need to produce quality content constantly and consistently, FollowersUp will help your rank and play a role in your success on the IG platform.

It's as easy to use as choosing your ideal package, including the appropriate details and watching as your followers organically grow on your profile. You can choose from eight packages, ranging from 100 Instagram followers to 20,000 Instagram followers depending on what your goals are and your budget.

Since this company exclusively caters to Instagram, it is a specialty service. That means they bring a lot of expertise and know-how to the table regarding this platform. They are dedicated to helping you grow your follower/fanbase.

Media Mister

Don't let the bottom of the listing service fool you, because Media Mister is a dynamic Instagram follower service that you should not pass up. Last is not least in this instance, Media Mister has been a rockstar service for several years. As a matter of fact, they were around from the beginning in this industry. Imagine the expertise and knowledge they have obtained.

This company is so dynamic that they offer virtually all forms of engagement across a multitude of social media channels including, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. However, we are going to focus on their Instagram follower services.

They make it so easy that all you do is go to the social media platform (Instagram) you want, choose the service you want (followers), and then choose the type of service you want from the dropdown menu provided on that page. The dropdown menu includes followers for Normal, Instagram Ads, or Country Targeted purposes. Then you just input your IG profile URL, click 'Add To Cart', and follow the instructions from there.

You might think they charge a lot of money for their offerings, but they are quite fair and reasonable considering their level of experience in the industry. That is one of the reasons we put them on this list for your consideration.

Final Thoughts

We all understand that to become popular on Instagram, the number of followers has played a major role in post-placement and popularity. However, we cannot just thrive on our number of followers for popularity and credibility. That comes with relevant followers and proper engagement. After all, are we not all seeking to be noticed?

Whether you are an influencer, a business, a brand, a musician, an artist, a beauty blogger, or a startup business (no matter who you are and what you do), you need followers that will like, comment, view videos, and provide other forms of engagement to keep your Instagram account busy and active. That is how you get good rankings on social media platforms.

The above websites are 10 of the best sites to buy Instagram followers we could find. New ones tend to crop up almost every day, but they are not always on the up and up. That is one reason we offer this information to you.

While we cannot guarantee you will have the same experience as we see in the glowing reviews, we do our best to be picky about the services we recommend.

That said, be sure to do your own research so you can make the best and most informed decision about growing your followers on Instagram. Primarily, we would like to see you succeed and not fall into the pit of despair where people go when they choose sketchy Instagram growth services.

Ultimately, it is up to you which service you choose, what kind of engagement you want from the service, and how much money you spend to achieve your goals on Instagram. No one else can determine those things for you. We can only provide you with what we know to the best of our knowledge.

