OnePlus 9/9 Pro get new build that fixes issue in Android 12 Beta 1

Last month, OnePlus released the first Android 12 Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro but the update was pulled shortly as users reported facing bricking issues. Now, the company is releasing a hotfix build that addresses the issue in the original build for both the Android flagships.

"After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Before installing the build, OnePlus users are recommended to ensure that their phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum 3GB of storage space is available. Before flashing ROMs, users must also take a backup of their important data.

Android 12 beta gives developers and other advanced users an early chance to test their apps with the latest Android OS version ahead of the general release.

