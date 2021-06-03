Left Menu

Android 12 beta gives developers and other advanced users an early chance to test their apps with the latest Android OS version ahead of the general release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:33 IST
OnePlus 9/9 Pro get new build that fixes issue in Android 12 Beta 1
Last month, OnePlus released the first Android 12 Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro but the update was pulled shortly as users reported facing bricking issues. Image Credit: OnePlus

Last month, OnePlus released the first Android 12 Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro but the update was pulled shortly as users reported facing bricking issues. Now, the company is releasing a hotfix build that addresses the issue in the original build for both the Android flagships.

"After careful testing and verification, we're releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Before installing the build, OnePlus users are recommended to ensure that their phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum 3GB of storage space is available. Before flashing ROMs, users must also take a backup of their important data.

Android 12 beta gives developers and other advanced users an early chance to test their apps with the latest Android OS version ahead of the general release.

Here are some of the new features coming in Android 12, the latest iteration of Google's Android OS:

  • Biggest design overhaul in Android's history: redesigned widgets; stretch overscroll effect; smooth motion and animations; redesigned system spaces
  • Faster and more efficient system performance: CPU time needed for core system services has been reduced by up to 22%; power efficiency has also been improved by reducing the use of big cores by the system server by 15%.
  • New Privacy Dashboard: provides a single view into your permissions settings as well as what data is being accessed and also lets you easily revoke app permissions from the dashboard
  • Microphone and camera indicators
  • New approximate location permissions: apps can be limited to seeing just your approximate location instead of a precise one
  • App hibernation

