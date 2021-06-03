Left Menu

Google selects 30 inspiring European startups for Black Founders Fund

Earlier today, the Google for Startups program announced the 30 inspiring startups - of which 40% are women-led - from the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands who will be receiving awards from the Black Founders Fund.

These Black-led startups are addressing global challenges such as financial inclusion, access to healthcare, energy and education, in the most competitive industries - from hardware design and advertising to data and risk management. Image Credit: Pixabay
Late last year, Google for Startups announced a USD 2 million Black Founders Fund to provide cash awards up to USD100,000 to Black-led startups in Europe. These awards are paired with up to USD220,000 in Ads grants and Cloud credits per startup.

Earlier today, the program announced the 30 inspiring startups - of which 40% are women-led - from the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands who will be receiving awards as part of the Black Founders Fund.

These Black-led startups are innovating and addressing global challenges such as financial inclusion, access to healthcare, energy and education, in the most competitive industries - from hardware design and advertising to data and risk management.

Here's the full list of startups selected for Google for Startup Black Founders Fund:

  1. Afrocenchix
  2. AudioMob
  3. Augmize
  4. Axela Innovation
  5. Bosque
  6. Circuit Mind Limited
  7. Clustdoc
  8. Contingent
  9. Define
  10. Freyda
  11. Heex Technologies
  12. HomeHero
  13. Hutch Logistics
  14. iknowa
  15. Kami
  16. Kwara
  17. Lalaland
  18. LINE
  19. Modularity Grid
  20. Movemeback
  21. Playbrush
  22. Remote Coach
  23. Robin AI
  24. Scoodle
  25. Suvera
  26. Syrona Health
  27. Tradein
  28. Vanilla Steel
  29. Wild Radish
  30. Xtramile

"Backing Black founders not only means creating individual success stories but also supporting job creation and wealth generation for decades to come," Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK and Rachael Palmer, Head of VC and Startup Partnerships, EMEA, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

In addition to the cash awards, Ads grants and Cloud credits, founders of these startups will also receive mentoring with Google experts, leadership training, and will be invited to take part in weekly Founders Standups, a program to help founders to celebrate the highs and navigate challenges with other founders by unlocking the collective knowledge in the room.

